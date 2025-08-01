Royals Should Pursue $12 Million 6x All-Star After Failing To Acquire Power Bat
The Kansas City Royals were busy at the trade deadline this year. Rather than selling players, they ended up being buyers.
They acquired Stephen Kolek from the San Diego Padres for Freddy Fermin and also added Randal Grichuk in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The offense has been the main issue for a team that is fighting for its Wild Card life with two months to go.
Unfortunately, none of the bats they added provide the power they need in order to pull themselves out of their funk and reach the postseason.
However, there is one bat available that could help. Surprisingly, veteran slugger J.D. Martinez went unsigned last offseason. He has not yet announced his retirement, but he provides power from the right side of the plate and can be used in the outfield.
The 37-year-old spent the 2024 season with the New York Mets and hit .235/.320/.406 with 16 home runs, 69 RBI and a .725 OPS. However, he hit 33 homers in 2023 with the Los Angeles Dodgers and posted an .893 OPS while knocking in 103 runs.
So, there is still life in Martinez's bat, and he could benefit from joining a team that is in the race down the stretch. He might need a little time to ramp up, but this could be the missing power bat that the Royals need in order to improve offensively.
It will certainly be interesting to see what the Royals decide to do if they remain in the race.
