Royals Should Pursue $12 Million Former All-Star To Round Out Offense
The Kansas City Royals have made some very impactful moves this offseason.
Entering 2025, their pitching staff is covered thanks to the signings of Michael Wacha, Michael Lorenzen and Carlos Estevez. Now, all they need is one more bat with a little bit of power.
Jonathan India and Joey Wiemer should help, but they're going to need a little bit more. They won't sign Alex Bregman, but there are still some viable bats available, even as spring training starts.
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report lists J.D. Martinez as one of the top seven remaining free agents. Perhaps Kansas City could use him in 2025.
"Martinez's numbers from 2024 with the New York Mets don't look great, but he did still mash left-handed pitching. In 138 plate appearances against left-handed pitching last season, Martinez posted an .836 OPS," Kelly noted. "For a team looking for a veteran clubhouse presence who can get a bulk of their DH at-bats, specifically the ones against left-handed pitching, Martinez fits."
Martinez hit just .235 last year with the Mets and posted an underwhelming .725 OPS. However, he still hit 16 home runs and had 69 RBI during the regular season. He played a key role in the Mets getting to the National League Championship Series.
He also isn't far removed from a 37-homer season with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023. The 37-year-old could certainly bounce back in a hitter-friendly environment such as Kauffman Stadium.
The six-time All-Star and three-time Silver Slugger could finally give the Royals the offensive boost they need to return to the postseason in 2025.
