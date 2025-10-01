Royals Should Remain In Wild Card Hunt For 2026 Despite Missing Postseason
The Kansas City Royals missed the postseason in 2025 after going 82-80 in the regular season. They had been a Wild Card team in 2024 after winning 86 games, but they didn't have the same luck in 2025. The team was let down by its offense for much of the year, and the pitching staff couldn't do much else to keep the team afloat.
As such, some changes might take place this coming offseason for Kansas City. They'll need to find ways to boost their offense, both internally and externally.
However, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report believes that with just a few tweaks, the Royals should be back in business as an American League Wild Card contender in 2026.
Royals Should Be Back In Contention In 2026
"The Royals can look back on this year and see their 8-18 June as the month that sunk their season. Had they been just a little better, they would be playing in October for a second straight year," Rymer wrote.
"One area where the Royals are sure to be strong again in 2026 is on the mound. They have posted ERAs in the 3.70 range in each of the last two seasons, and all the main players (i.e., Seth Lugo, Michael Wacha, Cole Ragans) will be back.
"It's offensively where the Royals tend to struggle, but Bobby Witt Jr. at least got more help from Vinnie Pasquantino and Maikel Garcia this year. And after a dominant rise through the minors, top prospect Carter Jensen will have his turn as a breakout candidate in 2026."
The Royals have some good offensive players in the mix for 2026 and beyond, but they might just need to supplement their core a little bit to get back into contention. The trade for Jonathan India didn't pan out the way they had hoped.
Jac Caglianone should be more seasoned next year and could very easily give the Royals the boost they need. They don't typically spend big in free agency, but a few bargain additions could have them back in business as they try to bounce back from a disappointing 2025 season.
There are a lot of avenues the Royals can take towards improving their offense. They could also look into the trade market for help.
It will certainly be interesting to see what the Royals are able to accomplish this winter.
