Royals Should Remain In Wild Card Hunt For 2026 Despite Missing Postseason

The Royals could be back in business with a few tweaks.

Curt Bishop

Sep 23, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) is greeted in the dugout after scoring during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Royals missed the postseason in 2025 after going 82-80 in the regular season. They had been a Wild Card team in 2024 after winning 86 games, but they didn't have the same luck in 2025. The team was let down by its offense for much of the year, and the pitching staff couldn't do much else to keep the team afloat.

As such, some changes might take place this coming offseason for Kansas City. They'll need to find ways to boost their offense, both internally and externally.

However, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report believes that with just a few tweaks, the Royals should be back in business as an American League Wild Card contender in 2026.

Royals Should Be Back In Contention In 2026

Salvador Perez
Sep 23, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) smiles after catching a pop foul during the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"The Royals can look back on this year and see their 8-18 June as the month that sunk their season. Had they been just a little better, they would be playing in October for a second straight year," Rymer wrote.

"One area where the Royals are sure to be strong again in 2026 is on the mound. They have posted ERAs in the 3.70 range in each of the last two seasons, and all the main players (i.e., Seth Lugo, Michael Wacha, Cole Ragans) will be back.

"It's offensively where the Royals tend to struggle, but Bobby Witt Jr. at least got more help from Vinnie Pasquantino and Maikel Garcia this year. And after a dominant rise through the minors, top prospect Carter Jensen will have his turn as a breakout candidate in 2026."

The Royals have some good offensive players in the mix for 2026 and beyond, but they might just need to supplement their core a little bit to get back into contention. The trade for Jonathan India didn't pan out the way they had hoped.

Jac Caglianone should be more seasoned next year and could very easily give the Royals the boost they need. They don't typically spend big in free agency, but a few bargain additions could have them back in business as they try to bounce back from a disappointing 2025 season.

There are a lot of avenues the Royals can take towards improving their offense. They could also look into the trade market for help.

It will certainly be interesting to see what the Royals are able to accomplish this winter.

Curt Bishop
CURT BISHOP

Curt Bishop is a freelance sports writer who graduated from Maryville University of St. Louis with a Bachelor of Arts degree in the field of Communication and currently writes as a contributor for various platforms covering Major League Baseball. Curt’s work includes covering trade and free agency predictions, as well as rumors and news.

