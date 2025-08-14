Royals Should Target Ex-Cardinals Gold Glove Outfielder To Boost Lineup For 2026
The Kansas City Royals have struggled offensively this year. Their issues have them at 60-61 and four games back in the American League Wild Card chase. They acquired veterans Randal Grichuk, Adam Frazier and Mike Yastrzemski at the trade deadline to try and bolster their offense production. However, all three veterans will be free agents at the end of the season and likely won't be back in Kansas City.
As such, the Royals are going to have to dive into the free agent market or make a trade to replace them. There are certainly going to be several options. They likely won't go for a superstar, as they don't typically spend money on big-name free agents.
However, that doesn't mean they won't look to find a solution in the outfield, where they have significantly lacked production. Outfielder Harrison Bader might be available, as he has a mutual option for 2026 that could be declined by both him and the Philadelphia Phillies. Perhaps the Royals could take a flier on him.
Royals Should Pursue Gold Glove Outfielder For 2026
Bader is more of a defensive player, having won a Gold Glove in 2021 with the St. Louis Cardinals. He was actually one of five players on that year's roster to be given that honor. Bader is able to play all three outfield positions.
However, he can still provide a lot of value on offense with his speed, and he does have power from the right side of the plate. The 31-year-old outfielder is hitting .249/.332/.428 with 13 home runs, 41 RBI, 10 stolen bases, a 2.7 WAR and a .760 OPS. He also has a 107 OPS+.
The Minnesota Twins signed him last offseason and he was ultimately traded to the Phillies at the deadline to help with their lack of outfield production. If he becomes a free agent again, he could fill a similar role for the Royals, assuming they have any interest in him. But he could bolster their lineup, as well as their outfield defense.
Bader made his debut with the Cardinals in 2017 and was in St. Louis until 2022. He has made stops with the New York Yankees, Cincinnati Reds and New York Mets since his time in St. Louis.
It will be interesting to see if the Royals give him a look this offseason.
More MLB: Royals' Matt Quatraro Explains Surprise Bailey Falter Decision After Just Two Starts