Blockbuster Yankees-Royals Mock Trade Sends Star Prospect to Kansas City

The Kansas City Royals have made a few moves to bolster their roster ahead of Opening Day, including a trade that brough Isaac Collins to Kansas City.

As a result, the team looks better right now than it did at any point last season. A lot of this has to do with the health of the pitching staff, as well as the development from young guys. But the Royals could still look to shock the baseball world by making another trade in the coming weeks.

Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller recently put together a blockbuster mock trade that would send New York Yankees outfielder Jasson Dominguez to the Royals in exchange for Kris Bubic, David Shields, and Asbel Gonzalez.

Royals could take a shot to land Jasson Dominguez from the Yankees

Mar 10, 2026; Clearwater, Florida, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Jasson Dominguez (24) prepares to take batting practice before a game against the Philadelphia Phillies during spring training at BayCare Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

"Flipping the script a bit with this one, as the recent All-Star wouldn't be the one generating headlines. In this case, the All-Star was Kris Bubic in 2025. He missed the final two months of the campaign with a rotator cuff strain, but he had a 2.55 ERA when he landed on the shelf and sure has picked up this spring where he left off last summer, logging 12 innings with 14 strikeouts and just one earned run allowed.

"However, Bubic is making $6.1M in his final arbitration-eligible season before hitting free agency this winter, and the Royals have a deep enough rotation that they could move him if the right offer came along. They would probably pounce at the opportunity to swap him for Jasson Domínguez: a league-minimum outfielder with a sky-high ceiling and five remaining years of team control. He would perhaps immediately become their top outfielder. Because like Bubic, he has been marvelous this spring, batting .333 with three home runs and three stolen bases."

With Dominguez failing to crack the Opening Day roster for the Yankees, a trade for him is fairly realistic at this point. It's safe to assume he's not going to be untouchable now.

But trading all three of these players, including Bubic, for Dominguez feels like a steep price to pay. Bubic is already a proven star at the big league level, though his contract is quickly running out.

But the Royals should have enough pitching depth for a deal like this to make sense.

It feels unrealistic at this point though. The Yankees might entertain this idea if their pitching staff struggles through the first few weeks of the season.