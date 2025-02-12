Royals Should Target Ex-Dodgers 2x All-Star To Bolster Lineup
The Kansas City Royals are down to just one more need to fill.
They have taken care of their pitching staff, keeping veterans Michael Wacha and Michael Lorenzen and also signing right-hander Carlos Estevez to a two-year, $22 million deal.
However, a bat is still necessary, as beyond Bobby Witt Jr., the offense is a bit one-dimensional. Trading for Jonathan India, while helpful, doesn't fully solve their issues.
The Royals are not involved in the Alex Bregman sweepstakes, but there are plenty of good bats available.
Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly lists Justin Turner as the sixth-best remaining free agent. Perhaps Kansas City could target him.
"Justin Turner can DH or play first base, and he can still do so against pitchers from either side. In his 17th MLB season, he's probably better off getting 350 at-bats than 500," Kelly wrote.
"Turner should still be able to get a guaranteed MLB deal."
Turner recently turned 40 years old and is near the end of what has been a very solid career. He slashed .259/.354/.383 last year with 11 home runs, 59 RBI and a 1.2 WAR.
If he can remain healthy, he should still be a force at the plate. He is only two years removed from a 23-homer season with the Boston Red Sox, so even in his advanced age, he should be able to perform at a high level for a team that desperately needs some offense.
The Royals have Vinnie Pasquantino at first base, so Turner is more likely to serve as a DH if signed.
