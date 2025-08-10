Royals Should Target Mets Former All-Star To Bolster Lineup For 2026
The Kansas City Royals chose to be buyers at the trade deadline, landing pitchers Stephen Kolek, Bailey Falter and Ryan Bergert and also bolstering their offense with the additions of Adam Frazier, Randal Grichuk and Mike Yastrzemski.
The offense had been their achilles heel leading up to the trade deadline, and they picked up three reliable bats to help increase their production for the rest of the season. They are still alive in the American League Wild Card race. At 58-59, they are four games back of the third and final spot.
However, all three of their offensive additions will be free agents at the end of the year, so they'll need to dive into the free agent market in order to replace them. Jac Caglianone will be ready for his second year, but it can't hurt to add more. Cedric Mullins could be an interesting potential fit.
The Royals outfield production is what had plagued them leading up to the deadline, even after calling up Caglianone. Because Mullins has had a bit of a down year with the Mets and Baltimore Orioles, it's always possible that he could come at a cheaper price, which could be right up the Royals alley.
The former All-Star and Silver Slugger is hitting just .225/.306/.416 with a .722 OPS. However, he has hit 15 home runs, driven in 50 runs and stolen 16 bases. He possesses elite speed and can still be a factor offensively despite his low batting average.
The 30-year-old outfielder was drafted by the Orioles in 2015 and made his Major League debut in 2018. He was an All-Star and Silver Slugger in 2021 and even was in the AL MVP conversation.
At the very least, he is a proven outfield bat that provides power from the left side of the plate and speed that can change games. The Royals would certainly benefit from his veteran presence in a relatively young clubhouse. This could potentially give them the offensive boost they need for 2026, as a trip to the postseason in 2025 is looking less likely each day.
The Royals don't always spend big in free agency, but if Mullins is a little cheaper due to his struggles this year, the Royals should jump on the opportunity to land him and bolster their offense.
