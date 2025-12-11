Royals Have 'Discussed' Former Rangers ALCS MVP As Offensive Upgrade

The 2025 season was a disappointment for the Kansas City Royals, who went 82-80 and missed the postseason after a Wild Card berth in 2024. Their offense let them down this year, especially their core of outfielders.

The Winter Meetings are over, but the Royals are still looking for some outfield help. They need at least two bats to give themselves an offensive boost.

There are a number of free agents in their price range that make sense. Anne Rogers of MLB.com listed a few potential options, one of which was a former ALCS MVP with the Texas Rangers.

Former ALCS MVP Could Make Sense For Royals

“The Royals still need to raise the floor of the bottom of their lineup and find upgrades in the outfield. They have discussed a number of free agents, including a reunion with Adam Frazier, as well as Harrison Bader, Austin Hays and Adolis García,” Rogers wrote.

Garcia had a down year with the Rangers in 2025, hitting .227/.271/.394 with a .665 OPS. The 2023 ALCS MVP hasn’t been the same since his postseason tear.

However, there is still some upside with Garcia. The 32-year-old outfielder still hit 19 home runs and is a two-time All-Star, as well as a Gold Glove winner. He could still give the Royals a boost offensively.

A change of scenery could benefit him after a few down years in Texas. The Royals are hoping to be a clear contender in 2026 after missing the playoffs in 2025. Adding Garcia in free agency would give them a little extra thump in their lineup, especially after losing Mike Yastrzemski.

After struggling in 2025, he shouldn’t be a free agent that forces the Royals to break the bank. This could be a smart, savvy move to give the Royals what they need to improve offensively in 2026.

It might only take a short-term deal to get this done. The Royals will be busy looking for offense, even with the Winter Meetings now over.

It should be interesting to see how general manager J.J. Picollo goes about adding to his club and what moves he might have up his sleeves as the offseason progresses and the Royals try to bounce back from 2025.

Garcia could be the missing ingredient for this team.

