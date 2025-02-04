Royals Should Target Two-Time All-Star To Fill Void In Lineup
The Kansas City Royals have done well filling the holes in their pitching staff this offseason. They recently signed reliever Carlos Estevez to a two-year, $22 million contract in addition to re-signing Michael Wacha and Michael Lorenzen.
However, offense is still a need for the Royals. Adding Jonathan India helps, but it isn't enough, and the Royals obviously are not in the mix for Alex Bregman.
Still, there are options available to them in free agency. Adam Wells of Bleacher Report explains that players like Justin Turner and Yoan Moncada haven't seen much traction in their markets. Perhaps the Royals could give Turner a look as an offensive upgrade.
"Per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Justin Turner and Yoán Moncada are among the notable free-agent position players "on hold" waiting for Alonso and Bregman to sign," Wells wrote.
"Players like Turner and Moncada, who are corner infielder/DH types, will struggle to get a lot of interest from potential playoff contenders that might be in the market for either or both of Alonso and Bregman."
Turner could be a solid upgrade for the Royals. He hit .259 with 11 home runs and 55 RBI last season with the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners.
But the 40-year-old is not far removed from a 23-homer season with the Boston Red Sox. He can also serve as a designated hitter and play three of the four infield positions.
Having him in the lineup could give Kansas City a boost as they try to make it back to the playoffs in 2025.
