Royals Slugger Hits Shocking Injury Rehab Milestone In Possible Playoff Game-Changer
The Kansas City Royals have to feel good about their season to this point. But making the playoffs is no longer the only barometer for success. These Royals want to win.
With a two-game lead over the Minnesota Twins for a Wild Card spot and only four to play, the Royals are back in the driver's seat for the postseason. For the best chance at playoff success, though, Kansas City sure would love to have their lefty slugger back in the lineup.
First baseman Vinnie Pasquantino suffered a broken thumb in a game in Houston on Aug. 26, placing his return this season squarely in doubt. With a six-to-eight-week initial recovery timetable, it appeared the best-case scenario was a return during the Division Series.
Based on Thursday's news, the best-case scenario may be the most likely scenario. In fact, there might even be a new best-case if the Royals are willing to push Pasquantino along quickly.
According to MLB.com's Royals injuries and roster moves tracker, Pasquantino took batting practice on the field before the Royals' game against the Washington Nationals on Thursday, clearing a major hurdle in his attempt to come back for the playoffs.
"Pasquantino took five rounds off the machine on Thursday, hitting curveballs in the first round and fastballs in the final four. After each round, Pasquantino ran the bases," the author said.
"When Pasquantino got hurt, there was optimism he could be ready for October baseball, although it's unclear when in October he'd be ready. But the progress seen recently is extremely encouraging."
Watching video posted by the Kansas City Star's Jaylon T. Thompson, it's hard not to marvel at how much bat speed Pasquantino appears to be generating less than four weeks post-surgery. And according to MLB.com's Anne Rogers, Pasquantino was hitting "quite a few" home runs.
Of course, hitting some rockets in batting practice is no guarantee Pasquantino will be ready to roll by any specific playoff game date. He's got to recover properly from the session, reacclimate to facing live pitching, and if he plans to play first base, prove he can catch balls with the injured thumb as well.
But Thursday felt like a glimmer of hope for these Royals, who had to at least ponder the thought of finishing the season without their best lefty bat. It appears Pasquantino really could be back, and the Royals have to do their part now by getting him to the playoffs.
