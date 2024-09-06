Royals Slugger Reinstated Following Short Stint On IL; Struggling Hurler DFA'd
The Kansas City Royals offense hopes to return to how it's been hitting all season after snapping a seven-game losing streak on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians.
Luckily, a crucial element of the Royals' lineup is set to return soon after finishing a quick rehab assignment with Double-A Northwest Arkansas.
Royals outfielder Hunter Renfroe returned from his rehab assignment and was reinstated from the 10-day injured list after suffering a right hamstring strain towards the end of August, the organization announced Thursday. To clear room on the roster, right-handed pitcher Steven Cruz was optioned to Triple-A Omaha and RHP Dan Altavilla was designated for assignment.
Renfroe is supposed to be a critical piece of the Royals' lineup but he has struggled at the plate this season. He's mostly lacking in power, having only logged 12 home runs this late in the season when he's capable of slashing over 30.
The 32-year-old is batting .237 with 30 extra-base hits including 12 home runs, 47 RBIs and a .710 OPS in 104 games played for the Royals in 2024.
He isn't in Friday's starting lineup against the American League Central-rival Minnesota Twins but it wouldn't be shocking to see him pinch-hit if a left-handed reliever comes into pitch.
As for Altavilla, his journey with Kansas City was cut short after just one season. The 31-year-old recorded only six earned runs on five hits, three walks and five strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings pitched for the Royals this year.
Although Altavilla has a fairly respectable track record in the minors, he hasn't handled pitching in the big leagues too well and it was only a matter of time before the Royals moved on.
