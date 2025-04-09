Inside The Royals

Royals Starter Has Been Exactly What Team Needed In 2025

The Royals made the right choice giving him the fifth starter spot.

Curt Bishop

Kansas City Royals pitcher Kris Bubic (50) throws during the first inning of their game against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, March 31, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Kansas City Royals pitcher Kris Bubic (50) throws during the first inning of their game against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, March 31, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. / Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Kansas City Royals have picked up a little momentum after a relatively slow start to the 2025 season. They now have won three games in a row and own a 6-5 record.

Kansas City is also just a game back of the Detroit Tigers, who lead the American League Central after 11 games. The team has gotten some key contributions out of several young players to start the year.

Left-hander Kris Bubic won the fifth starter spot out of spring training, and has performed well to start the 2025 season.

Oliver Vandervoort of FanSided explained why Bubic has been exactly what the Royals needed so far.

"Kris Bubic hadn’t made more than three starts in a season since 2022. He didn’t make any in 2024, coming out of the bullpen 27 times. His performance as a reliever last year convinced Kansas City it was worth allowing him back into the rotation this season," Vandervoort wrote.

"He’s rewarded that with a 2-0 record and sparkling 0.71 earned run average so far. He’s shut down the Milwaukee Brewers and Baltimore Orioles, two teams expected to compete for playoff spots in 2025."

The Royals already had four very solid starters in Cole Ragans, Seth Lugo, Michael Wacha and Michael Lorenzen, even after trading away Brady Singer. But Bubic's performance has been the icing on the cake for this team.

The left-hander has yet to allow a home run in his two starts thus far. If he can stay healthy, he could help the Royals return to the postseason in 2025.

Curt Bishop
CURT BISHOP

Curt Bishop is a freelance sports writer who graduated from Maryville University of St. Louis with a Bachelor of Arts degree in the field of Communication and currently writes as a contributor for various platforms covering Major League Baseball. Curt’s work includes covering trade and free agency predictions, as well as rumors and news.

