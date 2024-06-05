Royals Stumble Against Guardians, Fall 8-5 Despite Early Lead
In a Tuesday night showdown, the Kansas City Royals fell short against the Cleveland Guardians, with a final score of 8-5. The game, played at Progressive Field, saw the Royals jump out to an early lead thanks to Bobby Witt Jr.'s two homers, which included two-run shots in the third and fourth innings.
However, Witt's costly error in the seventh inning proved to be a turning point. With the Royals leading 5-3, Witt misjudged the speed of a runner at second and rushed a throw to first, allowing the Guardians to capitalize and score three runs on the play.
The win improved the Guardians' record to an impressive 40-20, while the Royals dropped to 36-26. Cleveland's victory not only extended their lead in the AL Central but also gained them another game on the Royals in the standings — now with a five game advantage.
Reliever Cade Smith earned the win for Cleveland, maintaining his perfect 3-0 record with a stellar 1.67 ERA. On the flip side, Royals' pitcher Seth Lugo, considered a Cy Young candidate, struggled on the mound, pitching 6 innings with 5 earned runs and five strikeouts. Lugo's ERA rose from 1.72 to 2.13, reflecting the challenges he faced against Cleveland's star-studded offense.
The game showcased moments of brilliance from both teams, including Hunter Renfroe's solo homer for the Royals and Tyler Freeman's two-run homer for the Guardians. Ultimately, it was Cleveland's resilience and timely hitting that secured the win, overcoming an early deficit to triumph over Kansas City.
With the loss, the Royals will look to rebound in game two tomorrow at 5:40 p.m. CT.
