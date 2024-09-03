Royals Superstar Cracks Exclusive List Thanks To 'All-Time Great Season'
The Kansas City Royals certainly have found their shortstop of the future.
Bobby Witt Jr. is in just the third season of his young career and already is competing with New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge for the American League Most Valuable Player Award. Right now, it looks like the award likely will go to Judge. But, Witt isn't far behind him and could compete for the award with a strong month of September.
Witt signed an 11-year deal with the Royals and already is making it look like a discount. He currently is slashing .338/.392/.611 with 30 home runs, 97 RBIs, 28 stolen bases, 39 doubles, and 11 triples. Witt is leading the American League with 117 runs scored, hits with 187, and batting average.
He has been so good this season that he was ranked as the No. 1 shortstop in baseball by Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter.
"Bobby Witt Jr. is having an all-time great season at the shortstop position, hitting .338/.392/.611 with 187 hits, 39 doubles, 11 triples, 30 home runs, 97 RBI, 117 runs scored and 28 steals in an 8.7-WAR campaign," Reuter said. "The 24-year-old leads all qualified hitters with a .393 average with runners in scoring position."
If the Royals can continue to keep him healthy, they will have one of the best players in baseball for the foreseeable future. Kansas City has taken a massive step forward this season and only will rise higher with Witt.
More MLB: Royals Former Batting Champ, Gold Glove Winner Among 'Most Intriguing' Moves