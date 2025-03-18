Royals Top Prospect Will Play First Base After Reassignment To Double-A
The Kansas City Royals have made a few roster decisions in the past few days. Top prospect Jac Caglianone impressed at Royals camp this spring, but has been optioned to Double-A.
The slugger hit three home runs in Cactus League play and posted a 1.871 OPS in 17 at-bats. He showed off his power and gave the Royals a glimpse into the future.
Kansas City appears to have a solid plan for their top prospect heading into the 2025 season and where they will have him play at Double-A. Anne Rogers of MLB.com outlined exactly what that plan would be.
"In Double-A, Caglianone will continue to play first, as he still needs to show improvement. But once he reaches Triple-A, he’ll likely start getting reps in the outfield," Rogers reported.
For now, it appears Caglianone will mostly play first base. However, he'll likely get more chances in the outfield as he rises through the ranks of the Royals system. It might make sense for the Royals to give him some reps in the outfield before he hits Triple-A.
But at the present moment, it does not appear as though Caglianone will be in Double-A for too long, and once he hits Triple-A, he'll have a lot more freedom and get more chances to shine.
This is a good plan for the Royals, and it's clear that they don't anticipate him being in Double-A for long. It seems that they are even preparing for him to crack the big-league roster at some point.
