Royals' Trade Deadline Pickup Accomplishes Feat Only Matched By Rickey Henderson
The Kansas City Royals are rolling, and it's due in large part to the new tone that's been set at the top of their lineup.
Outfielder Mike Yastrzemski, who arrived in a July 31 trade with the San Francisco Giants, has been batting leadoff for the Royals against right-handed pitchers. And he's developing a knack for putting his team ahead at the first possible opportunity.
In his first 15 games with the Royals, Yastrzemski led off the contest with a home run three times. And although it wasn't a leadoff blast, he added another homer, his fifth with the team, on Tuesday night against the Texas Rangers.
Mike Yastrzemski accomplishes niche leadoff home run feat
When you're a leadoff hitter for a Major League Baseball team, the name Rickey Henderson is one you always want to be mentioned alongside. And that's what Yastrezmski accomplished with his latest leadoff dinger, which came Monday night against those Rangers.
According to OptaSTATS, Yastrzemski's 15 games to hit three leadoff homers for a new team trailed only Henderson in his Seattle Mariners days for the fastest to reach that mark.
"Mike Yastrzemski hit his 3rd leadoff home run in his 15th game played with the Royals," wrote the OptaSTATS account on X. "The only player in the modern era (since 1901) to hit 3 leadoff home runs in fewer career games with any team is Rickey Henderson who did so in his first 7 games with the Mariners."
Obviously, Yastrzemski is not Henderson, who many acknowledge as the greatest leadoff hitter the sport has ever seen. But he now sports a .905 OPS in 15 games as a Royal, and he's turned what was a serious concern for this roster (the starting right field gig) into a bona fide strength.
Now, the Royals are charging hard back into the playoff discussion, and Yastrzemski is largely to thank. Entering Wednesday's action, they sit just 2 1/2 games back of the Boston Red Sox and Seattle Mariners of a potential wild card spot.
