Royals Could Target Former ALCS MVP To Boost Lineup, Insider

The Kansas City Royals have been searching for ways to bolster their offense for 2026. Their lack of offense cost them a chance to make it to the postseason in 2025.

The team has been exploring trades for proven bats, but that’s not the only path they can take to boost their lineup. They can make moves in free agency too.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic notes that they want two bats, one via trade and another via free agency. He also listed several options the Royals can choose from, and one of them was a former ALCS MVP from the Texas Rangers.

Royals Could Target 2023 ALCS MVP For Offensive Boost

Sep 27, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Texas Rangers designated hitter Adolis Garcia (53) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the fourth inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

“Among free agents, a reunion with Mike Yastrzemski is one avenue the Royals are exploring. Adolis García, Max Kepler and Mike Tauchman are among the other free agents they could pursue, along with bounceback candidates Lane Thomas and JJ Bleday,” Rosenthal wrote.

Garcia was non-tendered by the Rangers after a down 2025 season. He hit just .227/.271/.394 with a .665 OPS and 93 OPS+.

However, he still has plenty of power in his bat. The 32-year-old hit 19 home runs and also posted a 2.7 WAR.

Garcia is a two-time All-Star and Gold Glove winner in addition to his ALCS heroics from 2023. He brings power and elite defense to the table and could benefit from a change of scenery.

Kansas City has a hitter-friendly ballpark, and having a bat like Garcia could give their offense the boost they need to make it back to the postseason in 2026.

The Royals do have some power in their lineup already with Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Perez and Vinnie Pasquantino. They also have Jac Caglianone, who should be better in 2026.

But they still need at least one more imposing presence in their lineup. Garcia could be the answer as things start to pick up at the Winter Meetings.

The Royals will be an interesting team to watch over the next couple of days, as they should be aggressive in their search for more offense. We’ll see if they ultimately get the bats that they need to make a run to the postseason in 2026 after falling short in 2025.

There are plenty of options available.

