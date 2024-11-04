Royals Unlikely To Pursue Mets Starter After Reunion With Veteran Arm
The Kansas City Royals got straight to work on Sunday to kick off the winter. Their first major move was to re-sign right-hander Michael Wacha to a three-year, $51 million contract that includes a club option for 2028.
Earlier this week, Newsweek had made predictions for where some of the top free agent starters would sign this offseason. Left-hander Sean Manaea was expected to sign with the Royals after a resurgent 2024 season with the New York Mets.
However, with Wacha back for at least the next three years, a match between the Royals and Manaea is now highly unlikely.
The Royals rotation was their biggest strength in 2024. They had Wacha, Cole Ragans and Seth Lugo. All three are now under contract for 2025, so the Royals will be able to come back with the same rotation that helped them win 86 games and secure a Wild Card spot.
Wacha started 28 games and went 13-8 with a 3.35 ERA during the regular season. He also made two starts in the ALDS against the eventual American League champion New York Yankees.
But even with the Mets likely not bringing Manaea back, there is no longer a fit for him with the Royals. The team has their big three intact for 2025, which should help them remain competitive and potentially even make a run at the Cleveland Guardians for the AL Central title.
But re-signing Wacha likely takes them out of the market for any other top starters this winter.
