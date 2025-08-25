Royals Upcoming Stretch Could Determine Playoff Fate
The Kansas City Royals are still alive in the playoff chase. After a key win on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, the team remains just three games back in the American League Wild Card race. The slumping Seattle Mariners currently have control over the third and final spot. The Royals chose to be buyers at the trade deadline as opposed to sellers, hoping for a run into the postseason for a second straight year.
At 67-64, the Royals still have a chance, but it's going to take a miracle for them to actually reach October after they won 86 games last year and were the second AL Wild Card team. They defeated the Baltimore Orioles in the first round before falling short against the New York Yankees in the ALDS.
In Bleacher Report's latest power rankings, the Royals sat at the No. 14 spot, and Joel Reuter pointed out that while they may be a longshot to make the playoffs, they still have a chance due to their upcoming schedule.
Royals Upcoming Stretch Could Determine Postseason Destiny
"The Royals continue to hover just above the .500 mark, and they sit three games back for the final AL wild-card spot with a chance to make a move as nine of their next 12 games are against teams with a losing record. Outfielder Mike Yastrzemski has an .876 OPS with five home runs in 21 games since he was acquired at the deadline," Reuter wrote.
The Royals need a push late in the season in order to reach the postseason, but they do have an easier schedule coming up. This could mean that they'll have a much better chance to potentially do some damage down the stretch and make a push towards October.
The last time the Royals made it to the postseason in back-to-back years was 2014 and 2015, when they reached the World Series twice and won their first title since 1985.
It will certainly be interesting to see what the next few weeks holds for the the team as they try to make up some ground. They'll need the Mariners and other Wild Card contenders to potentially collapse in order to make it back to October for the second straight year.
It's a longshot, but not impossible, and we'll see if the Royals can piece together a run in this crucial stretch against sub .500 teams.
