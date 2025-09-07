Royals Urged To Make Key Roster Decision Regarding Deadline Addition
The Kansas City Royals have won three consecutive games and remain just one game back of the Seattle Mariners for the third and final American League Wild Card spot. They have had a much stronger second half and have found a way to stay in postseason contention despite some struggles in the first half. They still have a key series with the Mariners later this month that could determine their Wild Card fate.
There are some things that they could do in order to enhance their chances at winning a Wild Card spot and returning to the postseason for a second straight year. The trade deadline has passed, so it will have to be limited to roster moves.
Caleb Moody of Kings of Kauffman proposed the idea of moving Randal Grichuk out of his platoon role and reducing his playing time.

"He, along with speedster Tyler Tolbert, are the only right-handed hitting outfield options. That being said, the promise that Frazier and Massey have shown of late could be worth the look to see them more against left-handed pitching. Then, there's always Jac Caglianone, who as young and upcoming hitter, will need to develop his ability to hit lefties at the major league level at some point," Moody wrote.
"Grichuk still should have a role to play on this Royals roster, however it doesn't seem like it should be in a regular role anymore."
Grichuk was acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks at the trade deadline to help boost the Royals' outfield production, specifically from the right side of the plate. While he brings power from the right side, he hasn't exactly performed well this season.
The 34-year-old veteran outfielder is hitting .233/.284/.417 with eight home runs, 25 RBI and a .700 OPS. Mike Yastrzemski has performed well since being acquired from the San Francisco Giants and has earned an everyday role with Kansas City.
Perhaps the Royals could increase his playing time while giving Grichuk a reduced role down the stretch as they fight for a Wild Card spot. The Grichuk trade hasn't exactly panned out as the Royals had hoped it would, so it might be time for them to do a little something about it.
It will be interesting to see what buttons manager Matt Quatraro pushes down the stretch.
