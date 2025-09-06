Inside The Royals

Bobby Witt Jr.'s Injury Leaves Royals In Limbo As Wild Card Race Tightens

The last thing the Royals can afford is to lose Witt...

Jackson Roberts

Sep 2, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run in the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images
Sep 2, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run in the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images / Peter Aiken-Imagn Images
In this story:

Just as the tide has started to turn in the Kansas City Royals' favor, they're facing the most colossal of question marks.

Kansas City defeated the Minnesota Twins on Friday night, moving to 72-69 on the season and only one game back of the reeling Seattle Mariners for the third and final American League wild card spot. But superstar shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. is suddenly in limbo.

After leaving the game with Minnesota before the seventh inning began with lower-back spasms, Witt's availability for the rest of the series -- and beyond -- is suddenly in doubt

What do we know about Witt's injury?

Bobby Witt Jr.
Aug 30, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) rounds the bases during the eighth inning after hitting a home run against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images

Unfortunately, not much. Witt wasn't available for comment after Friday night's game, while manager Matt Quatraro said that the pain was present in the short term, but couldn't speculate any further.

“Right now, it’s just a back spasm,” Quatraro said, per Anne Rogers of MLB.com. “Low back spasm. Locked up on him pretty good.”

Asked about potential next steps, Quatraro reiterated to reporters in attendance that he didn't have much to report, as Witt was actively getting treatment at the time.

“There’s nothing -- I’m sure there will be muscle relaxants or something,” Quatraro said, per Rogers. “But right now, they have him hooked up to whatever machines, trying to get him to relax.”

Every team is build around players who they cannot afford to lose, and it's just the luck of the draw as to which teams are unfortunate enough to lose those players at exactly the wrong time. The Boston Red Sox found that out earlier this week, when they had to place seemingly irreplaceable rookie Roman Anthony on the injured list, likely for the rest of the regular season.

Back spasms are typically more forgiving than Anthony's injury, which was an oblique. The Royals are in a more precarious position than the Red Sox, though, as they're locked in a battle with the Mariners, Texas Rangers, Tampa Bay Rays, and Cleveland Guardians at the bottom of an ugly wild-card battle.

By 6:15 p.m. CT on Saturday, when the Royals' second game of the series with the Twins opens up, perhaps there will be more clarity.

More MLB: Royals' Matt Quatraro Makes 4-Word Statement On Seth Lugo's Injury Timeline

Published
Jackson Roberts
JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Kansas City Royals On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News