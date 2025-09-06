Bobby Witt Jr.'s Injury Leaves Royals In Limbo As Wild Card Race Tightens
Just as the tide has started to turn in the Kansas City Royals' favor, they're facing the most colossal of question marks.
Kansas City defeated the Minnesota Twins on Friday night, moving to 72-69 on the season and only one game back of the reeling Seattle Mariners for the third and final American League wild card spot. But superstar shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. is suddenly in limbo.
After leaving the game with Minnesota before the seventh inning began with lower-back spasms, Witt's availability for the rest of the series -- and beyond -- is suddenly in doubt
What do we know about Witt's injury?
Unfortunately, not much. Witt wasn't available for comment after Friday night's game, while manager Matt Quatraro said that the pain was present in the short term, but couldn't speculate any further.
“Right now, it’s just a back spasm,” Quatraro said, per Anne Rogers of MLB.com. “Low back spasm. Locked up on him pretty good.”
Asked about potential next steps, Quatraro reiterated to reporters in attendance that he didn't have much to report, as Witt was actively getting treatment at the time.
“There’s nothing -- I’m sure there will be muscle relaxants or something,” Quatraro said, per Rogers. “But right now, they have him hooked up to whatever machines, trying to get him to relax.”
Every team is build around players who they cannot afford to lose, and it's just the luck of the draw as to which teams are unfortunate enough to lose those players at exactly the wrong time. The Boston Red Sox found that out earlier this week, when they had to place seemingly irreplaceable rookie Roman Anthony on the injured list, likely for the rest of the regular season.
Back spasms are typically more forgiving than Anthony's injury, which was an oblique. The Royals are in a more precarious position than the Red Sox, though, as they're locked in a battle with the Mariners, Texas Rangers, Tampa Bay Rays, and Cleveland Guardians at the bottom of an ugly wild-card battle.
By 6:15 p.m. CT on Saturday, when the Royals' second game of the series with the Twins opens up, perhaps there will be more clarity.
More MLB: Royals' Matt Quatraro Makes 4-Word Statement On Seth Lugo's Injury Timeline