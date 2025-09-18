Royals Urged To Trade For Outfielders After Lackluster 2025 Season
The Kansas City Royals are falling out of postseason contention, and fast. Even after a win over the Seattle Mariners in Cole Ragans' return from the injured list, the Royals are 76-76 and seven games back in the American League Wild Card race. Their outfield production has been lackluster all season long, and it's something that has held them back on various occasions.
They added some veterans at the trade deadline, but that hasn't done much in the way of increasing offensive production.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report lists one trade that each Major League team wishes it could make, and for the Royals, it was a trade for some outfield help after a lackluster 2025 season.
Royals Need Outfielders To Improve Offense For 2026
"Kansas City's outfield situation has at least been better since adding rentals Mike Yastrzemski and Adam Frazier ahead of the trade deadline. However, the Royals still have the lowest scoring offense in the American League, they're still going to miss the playoffs and those two free-agents-to-be will be out of the picture in a couple of weeks," Miller wrote.
"The hope is that Jac Caglianone's second season in the big leagues will go a whole lot better than his first. If the No. 6 overall pick in last year's draft can tap into the 1.025 OPS that he posted in the minors this season, what a game changer that would be in right field."
The Royals tried everything this year, but Caglianone didn't live up to expectations in his rookie year, and even after making some key moves at the trade deadline, they haven't quite been able to increase their offensive production.
Now, the Royals are nearly out of contention with just 10 games remaining on the regular season schedule, and it's going to take miracle for them to get back into the race and return to the postseason.
Their best hope is to add some outfield bats in the offseason, either via trade or free agency. The team will soon have to turn its focus to the 2026 season rather than trying to salvage what's left of 2025.
It will certainly be interesting to see how the Royals go about improving their offense, especially their outfield this coming offseason. That is the area that wil need the most work as they try to bounce back into contention in 2026.
More MLB: Royals' Cole Ragans Offers 3-Word Response to Long-Awaited Injury Return