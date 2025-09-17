Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino Ranked Among Best 1B In MLB
The Kansas City Royals are falling out of postseason contention. With Tuesday night's blowout loss to the red-hot Seattle Mariners, they fell to 75-76 on the season. They are now seven games back of the Boston Red Sox for the third and final American League Wild Card spot. They were the second Wild Card team last year and made it all the way to the ALDS before losing to the New York Yankees.
The offense has been the main concern for the Royals this year, though the pitching staff has held up its end of the bargain. But the offense hasn't been without some bright spots.
First baseman Vinnie Pasquantino has had a very strong season. When ranking all 30 Major League team's starting first basemen, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report had Pasquantino ranked at No. 8 on the list.
Vinnie Pasquantino Ranked Among Best 1B
"'Pasquatch' was in the midst of a breakout season last year when a fractured thumb cut his regular season short on Aug. 29, and he has picked up right where he left off with a fantastic 2025 campaign. He is the 10th player in Royals history to record a 30-homer, 100-RBI season, with 11 such seasons total in franchise history, Reuter wrote.
The 27-year-old slugger is having a banner year at the plate. He is hitting .263/.321/.470 with 30 home runs, 104 RBI and a .791 OPS. He also has a 117 OPS+ and has picked up 151 hits in 575 at-bats.
He has been one of the few bright spots for Kansas City's offense. He and Bobby Witt Jr. have helped carry the load and keep the Royals playing meaningful baseball for the vast majority of the 2025 season.
Pasquantino has taken several steps forward and has proven himself as a star in the making as the Royals try to finish the year strong and potentially make a run at a postseason spot. They'll need him to continue his power surge at the plate if they want to get back into the mix.
It will certainly be interesting to see how the rest of the season plays out, and if the Royals can't get going, they can at least take solace in the fact that Pasquantino has made some major strides as an offensive player and can be somebody they b
