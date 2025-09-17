Inside The Royals

Royals Rookie, Local Boy Makes Bold Statement With Two-Homer Game

Sep 16, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Carter Jensen (22) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a home run in the bottom of the fourth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
Silver linings are about all the Kansas City Royals can look for at this point in the season, and rookie catcher Carter Jensen provided plenty of those on Tuesday.

In a 12-5 loss to the surging Seattle Mariners, Jensen crushed his first career home run against starter Logan Gilbert. Then, facing Carlos Vargas in his next at-bat, he repeated the feat, putting together a two-homer, 10-total-base performance.

Not bad for a kid who hat three hits to his name entering play.

Carter Jensen on his big day at the plate

Carter Jensen
Sep 2, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Carter Jensen (22) talks with the media before a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images / Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

The loss dropped the Royals to 75-76 and likely extinguished their last flickering flame of playoff hope. But the 22-year-old Jensen, a Kansas City native, gave the hometown crowd plenty to be excited about as the offseason approaches.

Jensen put the night in perspective once the action concluded, showcasing his team-first mentality.

“It’s sweet in the moment,” Jensen said, per Anne Rogers of MLB.com. “During that game, I couldn’t let that feeling linger and just coast the rest of the game. I had to try to do everything I could both offensively and defensively, because we were trying to make a comeback.”

What was all the more impressive was the fact that Jensen bounced back from a strikeout in a big spot in his first at-bat with multiple runners on base to deliver a big night.

“I was pumped up, and I got a little too aggressive,” Jensen said, per Rogers. “I chased pitches that weren’t in my zone. … I knew going into the second at-bat that I had to buckle down and be a little bit more patient, see the ball a little bit deeper.”

The kid who grew up with fond memories of Royals playoff games knows it shouldn't be acceptable to miss out on October after entering the year with the kind of expectations this Kansas City team had.

If he has a few more two-homer games to his name in 2026, it will go a long way toward ensuring the Royals aren't met with a similar disappointing fate.

