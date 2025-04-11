Royals World Series Champion Discusses Octavio Dotel Situation, Offers Condolences
The Kansas City Royals and the rest of the Major League Baseball community experienced a terrible loss on Tuesday. Former Royals pitcher Octavio Dotel tragically passed away following the collapse of the roof at the Set Jet nightclub in the Dominican Republic.
Dotel was attending a concert and initially survived and called out for help, but died on his way to the hospital. The 15-year MLB veteran played for 13 teams and spent the first half of the 2007 season in Kansas City.
Royals legend and World Series champion Mike Moustakas discussed the situation and offered his condolences to those affected by this terrible tragedy.
"Just a terrible situation and thoughts and prayers again to everybody that is involved," Moustakas said. "All these guys are bigger than baseball when it comes to coming home and being in their cities and their towns. The guys who got to the big leagues made it. It's such an honor and when they go back home, they don't act like that. They entrench themselves in the community with all the kids that are coming up and they are such role models for everybody in their towns and in the country. It's obviously devastating, and again thoughts and prayers to all of them, man. It's really, truly devastating."
Dotel once held the record for most teams played for by any Major Leaguer. That was later broken by his former teammate Edwin Jackson.
Over the course of his 15-year career, Dotel posted a 3.78 ERA and recorded 109 saves. He also won a World Series ring with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011.
