Royals Writer Declares $8 Million World Series Champion Isn't Worth Holding Onto
The Kansas City Royals had won six games in a row heading into Sunday's series finale against the struggling Houston Astros. However, that streak came to an end with a 7-3 loss.
The Royals are now back under .500 at 14-15 entering the final week of April.
The Royals were within striking distance, down 4-1 in the top of the sixth inning when Chris Stratton came in. The veteran reliever gave up two runs and the game was quickly out of reach.
Royals fans are losing their faith in the veteran right-hander, who was signed prior to the 2024 season. Caleb Moody of FanSided even declared that it isn't worth keeping him anymore.
"He entered 2025 coming off a 5.55 ERA and 1.47 WHIP season in 2024, but the thought was it couldn't get any worse, right?" Moody writes.
"It turns out it could get worse...a whole lot worse as matter of fact. And Sunday afternoon's latest blow up out of the 'pen not only fed into that narrative, but also confirmed that Stratton just doesn't seem to have what it takes to be a big-league reliever."
The 34-year-old Stratton has appeared in eight games this year. In those starts, the 2023 World Series champion has a 9.00 ERA. It would seem that his days in the Royals bullpen are numbered.
He has not been the steadying presence they expected when they signed him to a two-year, $8 million deal. If the Royals want to remain in contention, it might be wise for them to cut bait.
More MLB: Royals Could Soon Cut Ties With $4.5 Million Former World Series Champion