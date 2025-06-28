Royals Writer Declares It's Time For Team To Sell At Trade Deadline
The Kansas City Royals have now lost six games in a row and 11 consecutive games at Kauffman Stadium. They were a surprise playoff team last year, winning 86 games and securing a Wild Card spot, but things aren't looking so hot this year.
At 38-44, they are 12 1/2 games back in the American League Central and 4 1/2 back in the Wild Card race.
The Royals are still hoping to turn their season around and get back into the race, but it might be too late. Oliver Vandervoort of Kings of Kauffman analyzed the team's playoff odds courtesy of Fangraphs and declared that it's time for them to sell at the trade deadline.
"It’s worth pointing out that to some extent, the Red Sox have already started selling, even if the team isn’t admitting the Rafael Devers trade was the beginning of a purge. Whether they want to admit it again, the KC Royals should start their selloff while they can get the best returns," Vandervoort wrote.
The Royals have several pieces that they could sell off in hopes of turning the page to 2026 and beyond. They could trade Seth Lugo, who has put together another strong season.
But unless something changes, it seems clear that the Royals have sealed their fate for the 2025 season. It's going to take a major turnaround for Kansas City to get back into the playoff race and secure a spot in October for the second year in a row.
More MLB: Blue Jays Predicted To Acquire Royals Star With 2.93 ERA At Trade Deadline