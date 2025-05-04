Royals Writer Declares Star Reliever Deserves All-Star Consideration
The Kansas City Royals seem to have rediscovered their groove after a dreadful 8-14 start to the 2025 season. Since then, they have gone 10-2 and now sit at 18-16, just three games out of first place in the American League Central.
While the offense has been a problem for this team, the same cannot be said for the pitching staff. The back end of the bullpen is made up of an elite duo consisting of Lucas Erceg and the newly signed Carlos Estevez.
Erceg especially is off to a hot start. Mike Gillespie of FanSided even stated that the young right-hander deserves to be considered for this year's All-Star Game in Atlanta.
"Just because Erceg is no longer manager Matt Quatraro's primary closer doesn't mean he shouldn't be considered for his first All-Star Game. After winning KC's closer's job during last season's successful stretch run for the playoffs, but being replaced by Estévez this year, Erceg is still shutting opponents down," Gillespie writes.
"Don't be surprised if he receives strong consideration for the AL squad."
Erceg has not earned a decision yet this season, but in 15 games he has been perhaps Kansas City's top reliever. He has recorded a save and owns a microscopic 0.68 ERA. He also has a 10/0 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
The Royals grabbed him at the trade deadline last year from the Athletics and he served as the closer down the stretch. Estevez's arrival bumped him to a setup role, but he has made the most of his new role.
