Royals Writer Pumps Brakes On High Praise Of Top Pitching Prospect
The Kansas City Royals are starting to slip in the American League standings. They overcame an 8-14 start to the year but are now 29-27, having lost control of the third AL Wild Card spot.
The Royals have also fallen to seven games back of first place in the AL Central. But hope is not lost for this team.
While the offense hasn't performed up to par recently, the pitching staff has held up its end of the bargain. One pitcher in particular is turning heads.
Left-hander Noah Cameron has performed well since his call-up. Mike Gillespie of FanSided even believes that Cameron could be a key piece of the future for the Royals' starting rotation, but that it's too early to put too much stock into him.
"Despite how well he's pitched so far this season, let's not rush to judgment by proclaiming Cameron the future of the rotation. His excellent work is a relatively recent development when considered in the context of a four-season professional career that began several months after the Royals took him in the seventh round of the 2021 draft."
Cameron has appeared in just three games in the Major Leagues, making his MLB debut earlier this month. He is 1-1 with a 0.93 ERA in his three starts and has recorded 14 strikeouts while also allowing just two earned runs over 19 1/3 innings of work.
The future is still bright for Cameron, but it's fair to pump the brakes on talks of him being the future of the rotation.
