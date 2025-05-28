Royals Could Nab $24 Million Rays All-Star In Trade Deadline Blockbuster
As the Kansas City Royals' offense continues to flounder, any sign of a potential upgrade via trade is a welcome one.
We've mostly talked about the Royals' outfield as an area that needs improvement this year, but let's not let second base go unnoticed. Michael Massey, who was an above-average starter last season, has been absolutely dismal, putting up a .489 OPS in 50 games.
The Royals might believe Massey will come around, but he's killing them right now. He's been worth -0.9 bWAR this season, even while playing above average defense.
In their search for offensive upgrades, if the Royals stumble on a second baseman who can offer a clear improvement over Massey, they may have to take the opportunity. One baseball analyst believes that's very much a possibility.
In a recent YouTube video, Jim Riley of BALLCAP Sports named Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe, who is under contract through 2025 with a club option for 2026, as a potential Royals trade target ahead of the Jul. 31 deadline.
"The Rays don't have to trade Lowe, but are they going to look at his $11.5 million next year as maybe more than they're comfortable (paying)?" Riley asked.
"For Kansas City, they need the power, they could also use the upgrade."
Lowe, 30, was an All-Star in 2021 before struggling through injuries the next few seasons. But when healthy, he's been one of the best second base bats in the game, with a 123 career OPS+ and an average of 33 home runs per 162 games.
Lowe's $24 million extension has only gotten more expensive year over year, so the fact that he'd be owed $11.5 million next season and the remainder of $10.5 million this year might not make him Kansas City's ideal target. But they may have to get uncomfortable in this manner if they want to make it back to October.
