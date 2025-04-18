Royals Writer Raises Concern Over 27-Year-Old Fan Favorite's Slow Start
Too many Kansas City Royals hitters are struggling right now, and that includes the team's beloved first baseman.
Vinnie Pasquantino hit a huge home run on Opening Day, but ever since, he's been mired in a slump. He's currently slashing .188/.269/.333 through his first 78 plate appearances, posting -0.2 bWAR in the process.
Pasquantino bats third for the Royals and plays an offense-first position, so he needs to produce at the plate to help the team win. It's still very early and not everything in his offensive profile is worrisome at the moment, but a rational fan could be fairly concerned about the fan favorite.
How much concern is there in the underlying data? That's the topic Connor Moylan of Royals Review tackled on Friday. Moylan rated Pasquantino's "panic level" at a 2.5 out of five based on early results and observations.
"Vinnie is swinging at more pitches and missing at more pitches, both inside and outside the strike zone. His career contact percentage is 85.6%, his 2025 contact percentage is 77.2%. His 15.4% strikeout percentage is higher than his career average but is still a good number overall," Moylan wrote.
"Pasquantino has been an elite contact guy throughout his career and I like to bet on those guys to bounce back, but something just seems off with him right now and I think it’s related to his approach. I still would expect much better numbers from the first baseman, but I’m starting to wonder whether his rookie year really will be the best we see from him."
The 27-year-old Pasquantino posted a 135 OPS+ as a rookie in 2022, then dipped to a 106 in 2023 and 111 in 2024. The downward trend is concerning, particularly because last year was the first season in which he played over 100 games.
Fortunately for the Royals' long-term outlook, first base is the one position Kansas City has a perfect Plan B. Top prospect Jac Caglianone has only played first so far in the minors, and could be ready to debut by midseason.
Ideally, though, the Royals want Pasquantino and Caglianone to coexist in the lineup for years to come.
