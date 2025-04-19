Royals Writer Raises Concern Over Young Infielder's Slow Start
The Kansas City Royals are off to a dreadful start in 2025. Through 21 games, they are 8-13 and sit in third place in the American League Central, 4 1/2 games back of the first place Detroit Tigers.
The offense has been the main issue for the team. Trading for Jonathan India hasn't done nearly enough to improve the lineup, and their lack of other additions has led them to where they are now.
One player in particular who is struggling is second baseman Michael Massey. Jacob Milham of FanSided proposed the idea of Massey receiving less playing time down the road.
"For all the heat that outfielder MJ Melendez and Hunter Renfroe have caught so far this season, not too many Royals fans seem keen on criticizing second baseman Michael Massey's start to the year," Milham writes.
"The lefty has appeared in all of Kansas City's games this season, usually batting fifth in the Royals lineup. The results so far this season, much like his peers, have not been great. An 11 wRC+ and an on-base percentage below the Mendoza line are just the start of his problems through 18 games. He is putting the ball in play plenty, but his 29.8% ideal contact rate is nearly 10% lower than his career average and sits in the league's 18th percentile."
Massey is hitting just .208/.237/.250 with a .487 OPS. He has six RBI but has yet to hit a home run.
The Royals will need him to get going if they want their offense to improve. If he can't improve, then the Royals may have to cut his playing time a bit.
