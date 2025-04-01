Royals Writer Singles Out Bullpen As Area That Must Improve
The Kansas City Royals put their struggles from over the weekend behind them on Monday when they busted out for an 11-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field and improved to 2-2 on the season.
However, there are issues that they should keep an eye on as the season unfolds. One of the major reasons they lost two out of three to the Cleveland Guardians over the weekend was the struggles of their bullpen
FanSided's Mike Gillespie pointed out that this is an area that must improve for the Royals to get themselves going again in 2025.
"The pen was good once, but too shaky twice. Yes, just a trio of games doesn't provide a sufficient sample size upon which to pass definitive judgment, but how manager Matt Quatraro's relief corps performed against the defending American League Central Division Guardians should give rise to at least some early-campaign concern," Gillespie pointed out.
"While no single component of the Royal roster should be assigned all the blame for the club losing twice to Cleveland, the bullpen must accept a significant portion of it."
Pitchers such as Angel Zerpa struggled over the weekend. Sam Long also took the loss in the season opener and surrendered two runs on Sunday, which helped Cleveland win 6-2 in the series finale.
Fortunately, everything looked good from the Royals pitching staff on Monday, but they'll need more of that rather than a repeat of what took place over the weekend in order to compete.
More MLB: Why Royals Starter's Dominant 1st Outing Could Be Game-Changer For 2025 Campaign