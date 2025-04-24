Royals Writer Urges Team To Never Let Backup Catcher Go
The Kansas City Royals are off to a bit of a slow start. Through their first 24 games of the year, they are 10-14 and sit in third place in the American League Central after a surprise Wild Card berth in 2024.
However, just because their start hasn't been great doesn't mean that there aren't reasons to be encouraged. Several players have actually performed quite well to start the season.
Backup catcher Freddy Fermin obviously isn't an everyday player, but his impact is certainly felt on the roster. He won the game for Kansas City on Tuesday night with a walk-off hit.
FanSided's Mike Gillespie even went as far as to say that Fermin is indispensable.
"The club shouldn't let backup catcher Freddy Fermin get away. He's simply too valuable, too reliable, and too good at his job to lose. And he provided even more evidence of all that Tuesday night at Kauffman Stadium," Gillespie wrote.
"As talented as he is, Fermin will probably catch every day only if Perez, or whoever succeeds him, suffers a long-term injury, and even then the Royals might trade for or promote a temporary regular backstop. That doesn't mean, though, that Fermin isn't extremely valuable."
The 29-year-old made his Major League debut in 2022. His role of backup catcher is a pretty simple one, but that doesn't mean he isn't a valuable piece. The Royals have him under contract through 2030.
The veteran catcher certainly has a clutch gene too, and he showed it off on Tuesday night.
