Sad State Of Royals' Outfield Reflected In Recent MLB Top 30 CF Rankings
Any Kansas City Royals fan is painfully aware of how bad their favorite team's outfield was in 2024. And unfortunately, the Royals are running back the same basic formula in 2025.
After a season in which their outfielders ranked 29th of the 30 Major League Baseball teams in fWAR, the Royals could trot out the same three starters--MJ Melendez in left field, Kyle Isbel in center field, and Hunter Renfroe in right field--that they used for the bulk of their games in 2024.
Of course, there will be some tweaks to the lineup here and there, and the team's two second basemen, Jonathan India and Michael Massey, have been working out in left field. But the Royals failed to make any surefire outfield additions this winter, and they could soon pay the price.
Positional rankings are subjective and can change at the drop of the hat, so it's not always worth putting any stock in them. But one site's recent MLB center field rankings do serve as a bellwether of just how desperate the times have become.
On Tuesday, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter ranked Isbel 26th among the 30 projected Opening Day starters in center field.
"Isbel is a prototypical glove-first center fielder, though he did post a career-high 83 OPS+ with 13 doubles, eight triples, eight home runs, 42 RBI and 11 steals in 136 games last season," Reuter wrote.
"The 28-year-old was a .277/.353/.455 hitter across five seasons in the minors, so there could still be a bit more in the tank offensively."
A player like Isbel, who is out there primarily for defense at one of the game's premium defensive positions, isn't inherently a problem to have in your lineup. But right now, Isbel is virtually the only Royals outfielder who looks to have a firm grip on a starting role.
Isbel was also the Royals' best outfielder last season in terms of fWAR, and he only managed 1.4. If your best outfielder is only the 26th-best player at his position, you've got a real issue on your hands.
A lot could still change. India or Massey could prove to be adequate in left. And in a perfect world, top prospect Jac Caglianone will learn a corner outfield spot and make his debut by midseason. But right now, the Royals are worthy of criticism for how they neglected the outfield this winter.
More MLB: Royals' No. 1 Prospect Leaves Door Open For Shohei Ohtani-Like Feat