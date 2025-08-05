"Surprise!" Royals Deadline Acquisitions Elicit Middling Ranking
The Kansas City Royals are in the middle of the pack and on the outside looking in. At 56-57, they are four games back in the American League Wild Card race.
They were long thought to be sellers at the trade deadline, but they reversed course with a few days remaining and not only decided to buy, but also extended right-hander Seth Lugo, effectively pulling him off the trade market.
They didn't do anything flashy, but they did improve their team for the stretch run in hopes of returning to the postseason.
Levi Weaver of The Athletic ranked the Royals 19th in the latest power rankings and called their deadline moves surprising.
"Did you know the Royals went 16-9 in July? In late June, a sell-off seemed obvious and imminent. Instead, they extended Seth Lugo, then shopped the bargain-bin trade lines, picking up Mike Yastrzemski, Adam Frazier and Randal Grichuk, then trading catcher Freddy Fermin to the Padres for two relievers who can help right now," Weaver wrote.
"It’s still a long shot that the Royals make the playoffs this year, but it’s not like they went out and made big moves for a pipe dream."
The Royals certainly didn't do anything crazy, but they also refused to throw in the towel in 2025, which may have ultimately been a smart move. Once Cole Ragans gets healthy, their rotation could be a strength once again.
It will be interesting to see what happens down the stretch as the Royals look to make a push.
