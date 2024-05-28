The Royals Express, Tuesday, May 28: Kyle Isbel Provides Update on Facial Injury
Today's Game: The Royals will continue their road series with their second game against the Minnesota Twins. Cole Ragan (4-3, 3.34 ERA) is expected to take the mound for Kansas City, while Simeon Woods Richardson (1-0, 2.57 ERA) will likely do the same for Minnesota. The contest is slated to start at 6:40 p.m. CT. You can watch the game on Bally Sports or MLB.TV (blackouts may apply depending on location).
Yesterday's Result: The Royals lost 6-5 to the Twins in the first game of the series on Memorial Day. This was the first of a four-game road series at Target Field. Kansas City scored four runs in the ninth inning, but their stagnant offense for the first eight frames prevented them from heroics.
In Case You Missed It
- Royals outfielder Kyle Isbel suffered facial lacerations after fouling a ball off of his face this past Saturday and has been out of the lineup since then. However, ahead of Monday's game he spoke to the media stating that he's "feeling good."
- LHP Kris Bubic's rehab assignment has been transferred to Omaha (AAA).
On This Day in Royals History:
- In 2023, Royals second baseman Michael Massey hit a walk-off single in the ninth inning to defeat the Washington Nationals 3-2.
