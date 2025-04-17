Veteran Royals Slugger Is On Fans' Last Nerve
The Kansas City Royals won 86 games last year and secured the second American League Wild Card spot. However, after losing the ALDS to the New York Yankees, they are off to a slow start in 2025.
They recently faced the Bronx Bombers at Yankee Stadium and were swept in a three-game series. Now they head to the Motor City for a four-game set with the Detroit Tigers.
The offense has been what has let them down thus far, as certain members of the team aren't exactly pulling their weight. Slugger Hunter Renfroe has struggled at the plate, and Jacob Milham of FanSided lists him as a somebody not worth defending any longer.
"Renfroe's salary could be a tougher one for the Royals ownership to swallow, but what do they have to lose? The metrics say he has been a negative presence both at the plate and in the field for Kansas City. His -0.7 fWAR could certainly be replicated or improved upon by another outfielder waiting in Omaha or available on the trade market," Milham writes.
Renfroe has played in 13 games this season, and his stats are not good. He's slashing just .119/.213/.143 with three RBI and a .356 OPS and he has yet to hit a home run this season.
It wouldn't be a surprise to see Renfroe's time with the Royals come to an end relatively soon. He has struggled at the plate and his defense hasn't been the same in recent years. We'll see what comes next for the slugger.
More MLB: Royals Urged To Make Surprise Lineup Change After Trade Acquisition's Slow Start