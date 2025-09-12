Inside The Royals

Vinnie Pasquantino Has Urgent 5-Word Message On Royals' Playoff Hopes

Sep 11, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Kansas City Royals designated hitter Vinnie Pasquantino (9) rounds the bases on his two-run home run in the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
It's now or never for the Kansas City Royals.

Entering play on Friday, the Royals trailed the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros by five games for the final playoff spot in the American League. They were just two games back at the start of the week, so the situation has quickly gotten dire, but with 15 games left, they still think anything can happen.

First baseman Vinnie Pasquantino has been a vocal leader for the Royals all year, as well as their most potent power bat in the second half. If the team is going to mount a charge, he'll be at the center of it, and he's keenly aware of the tough road ahead.

Vinnie Pasquantino's message to Royals

Sep 6, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino (9) hits a one run single against the Minnesota Twins during the third inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

On Thursday, after the Royals suffered a back-breaking 3-2 loss to the Cleveland Guardians, Pasquantino acknowledged the long odds the Royals are facing, but maintained that his team had a chance.

“Our road is very difficult right now,” said Pasquantino, per Anne Rogers of MLB.com. “It’s not over, though. We’ve got to do whatever we can to get some wins and try to stack them together.

"We’re at the point where we have to get hot. That’s the only way that it’s going to happen. We need some things to go our way. We need to score more runs."

Pasquantino also centered his message on the Royals' clubhouse, as the team enters a pivotal six-game stretch against a pair of playoff teams, the Philadelphia Phillies and Mariners.

“We need to get hot, plain and simple. We’ve got 15 to go. Starts tomorrow. But we’ve got 15 left to win 15 ballgames, basically.”

Pasquantino topped both the 30-homer and 100-RBI marks for the first time in his career during the Guardians series, and is within a few points of an .800 OPS. He's headed to arbitration for the first time this offseason, so it's been a nice year for him to establish his value and prove he can stay healthy.

However, the season will go down as a disappointment for each and every member of the Royals if they miss out on the playoffs after making it last year.

