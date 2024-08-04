Vinnie Pasquantino Stays Hot in Royals-Tigers Series: The Royals Express, Sunday, August 4
Today's Game: The Royals (62-50) are set to finish off a four-game series with AL Central rival Detroit (53-59) at Comerica Park. Kansas City is 2-1 in the early going of the month of August, having only faced the Tigers in that short span. First pitch is scheduled for 12:40 p.m. CT on fuboTV and local networks.
Yesterday's Result: The Royals were walked off by the Tigers in 11 innings on Saturday. Kansas City led 3-1 going into the ninth inning, before a bullpen collapse enabled the home team to tie things up and send the affair into extras. Once there, Wenceel Perez collected a walk-off base knock to win the game 6-5 for the Tigers. Recent trade acquisition Paul DeJong hit his first home run in a Royals uniform, and first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino hit his third home run of the series after adding two of them to his ledger in the same game during the series opener.
In Case You Missed It: DeJong was not the only new face to play in Saturday's game. Young reliever Lucas Erceg, acquired from the Oakland Athletics, also saw some action in the contest. While he was overshadowed by the dominance of former teammate and All-Star Mason Miller while on the West Coast, Erceg's future appears plenty bright. He worked the eighth inning, after DeJong's home run had given his team a 3-1 lead and was not responsible for the unraveling that followed.
On This Day in Royals History: The 2017 Royals lost 5-2 to the Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium. James Paxton, who's had a strange year that included a DFA by the Dodgers despite a quality win-loss mark, was the winning pitcher. 2016 World Series champion Jason Hammel, who would finish his career in the bigs as a Royal, was hit with the loss. Of their first 11 games in the month of August 2017, the Royals won just two.
Check us out on:
- Twitter/X - RoyalsCentralFN
- Facebook - RoyalsCentral