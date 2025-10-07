Why Yankees two-time Gold Glove Winner Is An Ideal Target For Royals
The Kansas City Royals have some changes that need to be made this offseason.
They went 82-80 during the regular season and missed the playoffs, thanks in large part to an offense that scored the third-fewest runs in the American League. The outfield is an obvious area of need for the team as they try to boost their offense for 2026.
There are plenty of options in free agency that could benefit the Royals. They might be a little expensive, but the Royals may need to step out of their comfort zone in order to get what they need to contend next year. Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report listed a potential fit for the Royals.
Royals Should Pursue Yankees' Trent Grisham To Bolster Offense
Trent Grisham was acquired by the New York Yankees from the San Diego Padres in the Juan Soto deal prior to the 2024 season. He had a strong year at the plate and is a big reason why the Yankees returned to the postseason after having lost Soto.
The two-time Gold Glover was mainly known for his defense, but he slashed .235/.348/.464 with 34 home runs, a 3.5 WAR, 74 RBI and an .811 OPS. He brings power from the left side of the plate and could significantly bolster the Royals' lineup for 2026.
It might be unlikely, as he'll come at a high price tag, and the Royals typically aren't big spenders in free agency, but that might be the kind of move they need to make in order to improve their offense, specifically their outfield production. It all depends on whether owner John Sherman is willing to open up his pocketbook and give the veteran outfielder the contract he'll be looking for.
It is possible that he could take a shorter-term deal with opt-out clauses, not unlike Tyler O'Neill with the Baltimore Orioles and even Alex Bregman with the Boston Red Sox. That could be feasible for the Royals, but again, it depends on how much they are willing to spend.
Either way, the Royals need help offensively, and making a play for somebody like Grisham could give them exactly what they need to be better next season. He can play all three outfield positions and has become a very solid offensive player during his tenure with the Bronx Bombers.
