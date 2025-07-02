Inside The Royals

Royals Urged To Cut Ties With $45M All-Star; Dodgers, Blue Jays Named As Fits

Will a big-market giant poach one of the Royals' aces?

Jackson Roberts

May 11, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals pitcher Seth Lugo (67) starts for Kansas City against the Boston Red Socks at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Rohman-Imagn Images
May 11, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals pitcher Seth Lugo (67) starts for Kansas City against the Boston Red Socks at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Rohman-Imagn Images / Gary Rohman-Imagn Images
In this story:

Starting pitching is the strength of the Kansas City Royals, which also means it's what they have to sell at the trade deadline.

The Royals don't want to sell, but they might have no other choice. They're now 40-46, 4 1/2 games out of a potential playoff spot, and aside from one blazing hot stretch in late April and early May, they've been consistently bad all season.

However, the Royals have a starting pitcher in Seth Lugo who could be the prize of the deadline. The 35-year-old owns a 2.74 ERA in 15 starts this season, coming on the heels of his second-place Cy Young Award campaign in 2024.

ESPN's David Schoenfield believes the Royals have little choice but to cut bait with Lugo at the Jul. 31 trade deadline.

"It's starting to look a little desperate in Kansas City," Schoenfield wrote. "The emergence of Kris Bubic as a likely All-Star pitcher plus rookie Noah Cameron give the Royals some rotation depth to deal from, and Lugo remains an extremely attractive trade option...

"Aside from (outfielder Jac) Caglianone, the Royals' system lacks impact hitters in the upper minors. Trading Lugo gives them the chance to help their offense for the future."

Then, as an added gut punch to Royals fans, Schoenfield also named two big-market teams he thought would be perfect fits for Lugo: the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays.

Lugo has a $15 million player option for next season, which would mark the end of his three-year, $45 million contract. There's almost no chance he opts in, given how effective he's been, which means his next contract will likely have a much higher average annual value.

So the Royals have to be honest with themselves. Is it worth keeping Lugo around in a playoff chase that might prove unfruitful? Or is it better to raid the farm system of one of these big-market powers?

More MLB: Mets Might Acquire Royals 5-Year Veteran To Solve Pressing Weakness, Per Insider

Published
Jackson Roberts
JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Kansas City Royals On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News