Yankees Manager Made Crucial Bobby Witt Jr. Omission In Historic All-Star Finish
Kansas City Royals superstar Bobby Witt Jr. played a crucial role in sending the Major League Baseball All-Star Game to its first-ever home run swing-off.
In the top of the ninth inning, Witt doubled off San Diego Padres closer Robert Suárez to put the tying run in scoring position, eventually coming around to score on a Steven Kwan infield single. But after the American League forced the swing-off with a scoreless bottom half, Witt's night was over.
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone ostensibly decided the lineup for the swing-off, and he went with the Athletics' Brent Rooker, the Seattle Mariners' Randy Arozarena, and the Tampa Bay Rays' Jonathan Aranda.
Witt has the type of superstar stature to opt out of an event like that swing-off if he chooses. But according to MLB.com's Anne Rogers, the 25-year-old wanted to participate, but wasn't asked by Boone or any other member of the coaching staff.
"I wish. That would have been fun," Witt told Rogers.
Was Boone not watching the Home Run Derby last year? Witt hit 50 homers, the most of any player in the contest, and came up one dinger shy against Teoscar Hernández in the final round, finishing as a very impressive runner-up.
That's a pretty darned good resume for a contest like last night's, and Witt also has more home runs on the season than Aranda, who went 0-for-3 on his swings to seal the loss for the American League.
In the grand scheme of things, Witt's omission isn't the worst thing to ever happen. But could Kansas City fans rightfully question the Yankees' skipper if it was indeed his decision to leave him out? Absoultely.
More MLB: Bobby Witt Jr. Makes Bold Prediction On Royals' Trade Deadline Pursuits