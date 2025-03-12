Young Royals Ace Ranked 9th Best Starting Pitcher In MLB
The Kansas City Royals accomplished quite a bit in 2024. They won 86 games and earned the second American League Wild Card, sweeping the Baltimore Orioles before losing the ALDS to the New York Yankees.
Kansas City was able to rise from 106 losses in 2023 thanks in large part to their starting rotation. Cole Ragans, who they had picked up from the Texas Rangers for Aroldis Chapman, emerged as the ace they needed.
Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly recently ranked all 30 aces in Major League Baseball. The 27-year-old left-hander was ranked ninth out of the 30 aces listed.
"It's hard to say that the Rangers regret trading Ragans in June 2023, because Aroldis Chapman helped them to win their first World Series title. But from the perspective of the Royals, general manager J.J. Picollo put on a masterclass getting back a young ace for a rental reliever."
Ragans proved himself to be a top-of-the-line starter last season with Kansas City, going 11-9 with a 3.14 ERA and 4.9 WAR in 32 starts. He also pitched 186 1/3 innings, struck out 223 batters, posted a 1.14 WHIP and earned his first All-Star nod.
He recently signed a contract extension with the Royals, meaning that Kansas City will have their ace for several years to come. But the Royals are in a good spot with him at the top of the rotation.
Behind him are Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha, but Ragans headlines what should be one of the top rotations in the league.
