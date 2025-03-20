Young Royals Hurler Could Be Used As Reliever In 2025
The Kansas City Royals have a few interesting roster battles taking place as spring training winds down. Opening Day is now a week away as the Royals look to build off of their 2024 success.
The fifth starter spot is currently a battle between two pitchers, left-handers Daniel Lynch IV and Kris Bubic. The Royals currently appear to be leaning towards Bubic heading into the 2025 season, but that doesn't mean they won't find some use for Lynch.
According to Anne Rogers, the Royals have some flexibility with Lynch and may have a role in mind for the left-hander.
"Lynch will get a few appearances out of the bullpen this week as the Cactus League schedule wraps up, with an inning Wednesday and two scheduled on Friday, while Kris Bubic remains in the rotation and is scheduled for his sixth spring game (fifth start) on Thursday," Rogers reported.
"That means Lynch could open the season as a reliever in Kansas City or a starter in Triple-A Omaha. The bullpen appearances this week give insight into how the Royals are thinking."
While Kansas City appears to be leaning towards Bubic to begin the season in the rotation, they at least seem to have a plan for Lynch.
Last year, Lynch was limited to just 16 appearances, three of which were starts. He performed well in his brief time with the Major League team, going 2-0 with a 3.32 ERA.
This spring, Lynch has made four starts and one relief appearance, posting a 3.21 ERA.
