How Matt Strahm's Return to the Royals Went From Hope to Heartbreak

The Kansas City Royals announced Tuesday that they designated left-handed pitcher Matt Strahm for assignment. What began as a season with high expectations for the veteran reliever quickly turned into one he would rather forget.

When Kansas City acquired Strahm from the Philadelphia Phillies this past offseason, it marked a homecoming of sorts. The Royals originally drafted Strahm in 2012, and he spent the first two seasons of his major league career with the organization.

Not only were many excited about the Royals trading for Strahm because he was a familiar face, but he was also viewed as one of the better relief pitchers entering the season. After posting a stellar 1.87 ERA and earning an All-Star selection in 2024, he followed it up with a 2.74 ERA across 62 1/3 innings in 2025.

Heading into the 2026 season, MLB Now's "The Shredder" ranked Strahm as the No. 7 relief pitcher in baseball. That, paired with his recent success on the mound, created high expectations for what he would bring in his return to Kansas City.

The 2026 season quickly turned into a nightmare for Matt Strahm

Jul 12, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Royals pitcher Matt Strahm (25) throws during the sixth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

From his first outing of the season against the Atlanta Braves to Tuesday's decision to designate him for assignment, Strahm struggled heavily on the mound. Over 35 2/3 innings, he allowed 29 earned runs, finishing with a 7.32 ERA.

The long ball really hurt the 34-year-old, as he gave up 12 home runs this season. He just couldn't stay away from the barrel of opposing hitters. For example, last season Strahm posted a 4.3% barrel rate, which ranked in the 95th percentile, according to Statcast. This season, that number jumped to 11.3%, dropping him to the eighth percentile.

His ability to strike out batters took a huge dip as well. In 2025, he posted an above-average strikeout rate of 27.3%. This season, that number dropped to a rocky 18.6%.

WAR has become one of the most talked-about statistics in baseball, which makes this next number tough to look at. Strahm currently owns the lowest WAR in MLB at minus-1.3, according to FanGraphs.

It is unfortunate things did not work out for Strahm during his second stint in Kansas City. With expectations running high, he simply had one of those seasons he probably wishes he could erase from his memory.