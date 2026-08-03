Royals Land Swing-and-Miss Reliever by Trading Kris Bubic

It was announced Monday by MLB.com's Mark Feinsand that the Kansas City Royals traded left-handed pitcher Kris Bubic to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for right-handed pitcher Carlos Duran.

Bubic spent seven seasons with the Royals, posting a 4.14 ERA across 522 innings. The 28-year-old broke out in 2025, earning his first All-Star selection after recording a 2.55 ERA over 116 1/3 innings before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury.

Coming to Kansas City is Duran, a 6-foot-7, 230-pound right-hander who will likely make an immediate impact in the Royals' bullpen.

Why this trade makes sense for Kansas City

Feb 19, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Carlos Duran poses for a portrait during photo day at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It became clear that the Royals were primarily looking to move their rental players at the trade deadline. Bubic was one of, if not the biggest, rental trade chips for Kansas City, as he is set to become a free agent after the season.

Bubic's 2026 season has been limited, as he has made just nine starts while posting a 4.11 ERA. The left-hander is currently on the 60-day injured list with left elbow soreness. Combined with his extensive injury history and pending free agency, those factors made him a likely trade candidate.

On the other end of the deal, Duran should make an immediate impact on a struggling Royals bullpen. The right-hander features a four-pitch arsenal consisting of a slider, four-seam fastball, sinker and changeup. The 25-year-old brings the heat with an average fastball velocity of 96.3 mph, according to TJStats.

Duran signed a minor league contract with the Dodgers during the offseason and has spent the entire season at Triple-A. In 42 2/3 innings this year, he has posted a 3.38 ERA while recording 61 strikeouts.

Duran's strikeout ability is what makes him especially intriguing. This season, he owns a 31.1% strikeout rate to go along with a 31.6% whiff rate, according to TJStats. However, while he misses plenty of bats, he also issues his fair share of walks, as shown by his 14.3% walk rate.

Overall, this appears to be a fair trade for Kansas City. The Royals dealt a rental player in Bubic and acquired a swing-and-miss arm in Duran who could quickly contribute to the bullpen.