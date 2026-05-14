Kansas City Royals’ $1 Million Free Agency Signing May Already Be Paying Off

It was very clear after the 2025 season that the Kansas City Royals had room for improvement on their roster, especially in the corner outfield spots.

This past offseason, the Royals made moves in hopes of both improving and adding depth to their outfield. The most notable moves were trading for outfielder Isaac Collins and signing Lane Thomas in free agency.

The Royals also made a late signing near the end of February, which is fairly uncommon. Since arriving in Kansas City, this player has been contributing and living up to the expectations that came with the signing.

Starling Marte has looked like a solid signing for the Royals so far

Apr 19, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Kansas City Royals left fielder Starling Marte (0) singles during the seventh inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Kansas City signed two-time All-Star outfielder Starling Marte to a one-year, $1 million Major League deal this offseason.

This move was made not only to add depth to the outfield, but also to give the Royals another right-handed hitting option.

The move made sense for a number of reasons. The Royals have a handful of left-handed hitters throughout the lineup and wanted another right-handed option against left-handed pitching.

They were also able to make the move at a low cost, signing him to a $1 million deal that could max out at $3 million.

Marte also brings veteran experience to the outfield, something younger players such as Jac Caglianone could benefit from. Simply having a player in his 15th MLB season in the clubhouse is a plus for any team.

This was not a blockbuster signing that was going to solve the Royals’ outfield issues. It was a veteran depth move, and Marte has lived up to that role so far this season.

While the sample size is small, as expected, Marte has still been producing at the plate. Through his first 39 at-bats, he is slashing .308/.349/.385 with three doubles.

Although he was brought in as an option against left-handed pitching, he has been productive against both sides. He has posted a .308 batting average against both left-handed and right-handed pitchers.

Kansas City had shown interest in Marte in previous seasons, and this low-risk signing has paid off in the Royals’ favor to start the 2026 season.

The 37-year-old may not be the Gold Glove defender or base stealer he once was, but he still adds valuable depth to the outfield and brings veteran experience to a Kansas City organization that consists of young talent.