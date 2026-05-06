Royals Outfielder Isaac Collins Providing Spark During Winning Stretch

The Kansas City Royals have turned their season around, winning eight of their last 10 games and moving to within a half-game of first place in the AL Central. The Royals also carry a five-game winning streak into Game 3 of the Cleveland Guardians series Wednesday night.

After a rocky start to the season, everything seems to be falling into place for Kansas City. The rotation ranks second in MLB with 19 quality starts, the bullpen has turned a corner and been dominant, and the offense is starting to produce consistently.

A handful of players have started to heat up, but one player in particular has been on fire for the Royals’ lineup.

Isaac Collins has found his groove at the plate

May 3, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Kansas City Royals left fielder Isaac Collins (1) hits an RBI-sacrifice fly against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Outfielder Isaac Collins has started to produce offensively for Kansas City over the past two weeks. He has become an anchor in the back half of the Royals’ lineup and is beginning to show why people were excited when the Royals acquired him this offseason.

Over the last 15 days, Collins has posted a .342/.469/.579 slash line in 38 at-bats. He is coming off a three-hit night in Tuesday’s 5-3 win over the Guardians in which he finished a triple shy of the cycle. The performance was highlighted by a line-drive home run that cleared the right-field wall and came off the bat at 104.9 mph.

Collins did not get off to the best start this season, especially during the month of April. In 70 at-bats that month, he totaled 25 strikeouts.

Toward the end of April and into the beginning of May, Collins has really been on a tear, especially at home.

This season at Kauffman Stadium, Collins is slashing .365/.484/.577 with a 1.061 OPS and three home runs in 52 at-bats. The 28-year-old is seeing the ball really well at home.

One thing the Royals needed to improve heading into 2026 was production from the bottom half of the lineup and the corner outfield spots. Collins has provided both and is starting to show why Kansas City traded for him.

The Royals have completely turned their season around, and the AL Central is well within reach. With the pieces of the puzzle starting to fall into place, Collins has played a big role in the team’s recent offensive success.