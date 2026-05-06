The Kansas City Royals are starting to turn their season around after a rocky start. In the latest episode of One Royal Way, Joel Penfield breaks down the Royals’ winning streak and the similarities to the success the team found during the 2024 season.

On the offensive side, key players like Bobby Witt Jr. and Salvador Perez are heating up at the plate. Jac Caglianone is also starting to settle in offensively. One player who has been especially hot lately is newcomer Isaac Collins, who is coming off a three-hit performance that included a home run during Tuesday’s win over the Cleveland Guardians.

Stephen Kolek made his season debut on Tuesday. Penfield discusses what he saw from Kolek during the outing.

Penfield also touches on how the bullpen has turned things around, highlighted by Lucas Erceg looking more like himself after a rough start to the season. He also discusses arms like Daniel Lynch IV, who has continued to emerge as a reliable bullpen option for Kansas City.

Carlos Estévez was also brought up and what his return could look like for the bullpen. With Erceg currently handling the closer role, Penfield discusses whether the Royals should put Estévez back in that role or keep Erceg there.

All of this and more is in the newest episode of One Royal Way on Kansas City Sports Network.